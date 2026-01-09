ICE shooting plunges Minneapolis into crisis that feels all too familiar
At diners, vigils and protests, Minnesotans tell WSJ how they are grappling with the tragedy.
MINNEAPOLIS—For months, crisis after crisis has battered this Midwestern city and state. The killing of a state legislator and her husband. A mass shooting of Catholic school children. A sprawling fraud scandal that scuttled the governor’s re-election hopes and made the area the new center of President Trump’s immigration crackdown.