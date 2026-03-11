PARIS—The International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared during the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, officials familiar with the matter said.
IEA proposes largest ever oil release from strategic reserves
SummaryCountries would decide Wednesday whether to release oil stocks in an attempt to tame crude prices.
PARIS—The International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared during the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, officials familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More