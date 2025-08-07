If America goes after India’s oil trade, China will benefit
A crackdown on Russian crude would have knock-on consequences
WHEN WESTERN countries began boycotting Russian oil in 2022, India saw an opportunity. Some 2.6m barrels a day (b/d) of crude once destined for Europe were available—at a sweet discount. India, which bought next to no oil from Russia in 2021, pounced. It has remained Russia’s biggest customer ever since. Today it imports nearly 2m b/d of Russian “sour", heavy crude, representing 35-40% of its crude imports. The supply reduces India’s import bill at a time when the world’s fastest-growing big economy burns ever more petroleum. Local refiners make a killing by processing the stuff into fuels that they then export at full cost.