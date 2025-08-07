If America goes after India’s oil trade, China will benefit

What if he did? First, India would race to find new supplies. Its refiners have already reduced Russian orders by 40-50%, estimates a trader. In theory, Middle Eastern countries, which have 3.5m b/d in spare capacity, could provide additional help, along with producers from Africa and elsewhere. In practice, a lot of Gulf supply is already committed to East Asia through long-term contracts, and much is a lighter type than the “Urals" for which Indian refiners would be looking. Russia, meanwhile, would struggle for buyers. Chinese refiners could absorb more oil, and the country’s leaders have shown they can retaliate successfully against Mr Trump’s tariffs, but they do not want to end up reliant on any single supplier.