If Indians and Pakistanis can relocate, why can’t Gazans?

Nonetheless, the discussion highlights a double standard. Following the creation of Israel in 1948 and the first Arab-Israeli war, some 600,000 to 700,000 Palestinians fled their homes. Yet the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East today supports nearly six million Palestinian “refugees." That’s because the U.N. counts not only displaced Palestinians but also their descendants as refugees. “A great-grandchild of Palestinian refugees born in Damascus today is considered a Palestinian refugee," Daniel Pipes, president of the Middle East Forum, said in a phone interview.