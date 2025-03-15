If it comes to a stand-off, Europe has leverage over America
The Economist 13 min read 15 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Summary
- But pulling some of those levers would be so damaging as to make them unusable.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“THE ACTION that is needed has to be bold and determined," declared Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, this week. She was talking about how the European Union should respond to Donald Trump’s habit of tearing up supposedly “ironclad commitments", thereby threatening “European values". “Extraordinary times," she averred, “call for extraordinary measures."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less