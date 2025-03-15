If it comes to a stand-off, Europe has leverage over America

The fact that these digital giants pay little tax in Europe has been a sticking-point in the transatlantic relationship for years. In part, low tax revenues are Europe’s own fault, since it has allowed Ireland and others to operate as tax havens within the EU. European countries’ answer has been taxes on online advertising and other digital services, which allow governments to get their hands on some of the web titans’ revenues. The effort to reach a global deal on such taxes is in abeyance, since Mr Trump does not support it. So individual European countries could raise their tax rates or the EU as a whole could dust off a proposed levy that it had shelved. An EU-wide tax would require unanimity among member states, which is usually a tall order but which might materialise if the diplomatic weather became stormy enough.