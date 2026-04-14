If it starts, a nuclear arms race will be unstoppable

Others draw exactly the opposite conclusion. A European diplomat frequently discusses nuclear strategy with governments across his continent. He reports a cynical mood that gripped European capitals when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, intensifying after President Donald Trump returned to office last year. Behind closed doors, European officials agree that “Ukraine would not have been attacked if it had nuclear weapons”. Yes, Mr Grossi is “absolutely right” that the world as a whole is safer without more nuclear weapons. “But look at the interests of individual state actors,” urges the diplomat. The rulers of Iran, Iraq and Libya negotiated with the West about their nuclear programmes. All are dead. “The one who is alive is Kim Jong Un,” the North Korean despot who defied the world to build nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles. The diplomat lists a dozen countries believed to be seriously researching nuclear options, from northern Europe to Indonesia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. “I don’t ever want to see a nuclear-armed Germany,” says the European diplomat, whose country suffered greatly in the second world war. But he predicts that Germany will one day want a nuclear bomb “and will get one, because they cannot rely on the US, and I cannot believe I am even saying that sentence.”