WASHINGTON—President Trump has said preventing Iran from ever developing nuclear weapons is a central aim of the war he is waging. In the absence of regime change—or at least a deal to hand over its enriched uranium by Tehran’s leaders—that could mean seizing the country’s fissile material.
If seizing Iran’s nuclear material is the endgame, here’s what it would take
SummarySeizing Iran’s enriched uranium would be difficult but leaving it in Iran is dangerous, too.
WASHINGTON—President Trump has said preventing Iran from ever developing nuclear weapons is a central aim of the war he is waging. In the absence of regime change—or at least a deal to hand over its enriched uranium by Tehran’s leaders—that could mean seizing the country’s fissile material.
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