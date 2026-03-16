If seizing Iran’s nuclear material is the endgame, here’s what it would take

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Iran’s highly enriched uranium still lies under the rubble from the U.S. and Israeli strikes in June. He said Tehran currently has no plan to retrieve the material and would only consider doing so under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. “For the time being, we have no program,” Araghchi said. “We have no plan to recover them from under the rubbles.”