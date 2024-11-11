If Trump tries to fire Powell, Fed Chair is ready for a legal fight
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 11 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
SummaryJerome Powell was prepared to go to court when the president floated his dismissal six years ago. If it happens again, the Fed chair might have to pay the legal tab himself.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When a frustrated Donald Trump flirted with removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a dispute over interest rates back in 2018, Fed leaders privately readied a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency response: a legal challenge against the president to protect the integrity of America’s central bank.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less