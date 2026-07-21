If Ukraine Can Make This Big Gun, Patriot Missiles May Be Next

Ukraine has struck an agreement to manufacture a howitzer designed by defense giant BAE Systems, a deal that provides a potential blueprint for Kyiv’s goal to produce other Western-designed weapons, including Patriot missiles.
A domestic arms maker in Ukraine will launch production on BAE Systems’ L119, a lightweight howitzer that is towed into position or moved by helicopter and fires shells up to a range of up to 10.5 miles. The weapons, a class of mobile, long-barreled gun that fires shells, have been a stalwart of Ukraine’s war against Russia.
Several Western defense companies have discussed manufacturing weapons in the war-torn country. But only a handful of smaller foreign drone makers have managed to launch production.
Earlier this month, President Trump said he wants to give Ukraine a license to build missiles for the Patriot air-defense system. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine could also build the Aster interceptor and other European munitions.