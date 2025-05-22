If you can’t find a place to rent, blame the government

OVER THE past decade governments have meddled endlessly with rental markets in an attempt to improve life for tenants. It has not worked. Even as overall inflation has fallen, rents have continued to rise stubbornly, and at last count were up by about 5% in a year on average across the rich world. In part, this reflects the delayed impact of inflation, because long-term leases can mean rents take a while to catch up with other prices. But it also shows that many policies aimed at easing pressure in rental markets have been treating the symptoms of the problem rather than the cause. They have thereby ended up making things worse for the people they were meant to help.