Ignore the conventional wisdom. Higher bond yields would lift this stock market.

There is nothing wrong with the stock market that higher bond yields can’t fix.

Yes, you read that correctly. The conventional view holds that a rising 10-year Treasury yield is an unambiguous headwind for equities, tightening financial conditions and compressing valuations until the stock market finally bottoms. My contrarian reading of the current environment suggests the opposite. For the market to put in a durable low, specifically in the technology or semiconductor space, the 10 year-yield may need to rise further, not because of a fresh inflation scare, but because of strengthening growth expectations.

In my analysis, recent moves higher in long-term rates have been driven more by the capital demands of the artificial-intelligence investment boom than by a reacceleration in inflation concerns, which have remained well-anchored. In that framing, a further rise in the 10-year on the back of a firmer nominal growth would signal that the bond market is pricing in resilience rather than deterioration, removing the more dangerous scenario in which yields fall on recession fears and drag equities lower with them. Until that growth-driven signal appears, the market may remain vulnerable to the fear that any rally is merely a pause before weaker activity forces rates, and stocks lower.

I use technical analysis to understand markets. Looking at the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index, recent short-term yield weakness materialized following a bearish moving average convergence analysis (MACD) crossover two weeks ago, which coincided with a bearish evening star completed at the 5.36% peak on Oct. 7. A doji on Sept. 25 and a shooting star on Oct. 14 provided early confirmation that a tactical local top was forming. However, late-week price action carved out two spinning top candles, suggesting selling pressure is beginning to abate near the round 5% figure.

Despite this short-term consolidation, its uptrend remains firmly intact over the past year. Major floors were repeatedly anchored near the key 4.00% handle, bolstered by a trio of dojis in October 2025, a bullish engulfing candle on Nov. 28, 2025, and a morning star completed on March 2. Momentum intensified through a golden cross in late March, followed by sequential pattern breakouts. Those included a cup-with-handle breakout in May, a double-bottom breakout in July, and a bull-flag breakout in September.

This primary uptrend confirmation aligns directly with our core macro thesis. If long-term yields continue to reflect resilient economic growth and AI capital investment rather than monetary tightening, the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index’s broader trend continuation will serve as a constructive tailwind for AI-related equities.

The index was trading around 5.14% Monday.

View full Image View full Image Chart: Barrons

As downside pressure concentrates in the artificial-intelligence trade, sector focus turns to the VanEck Semiconductor ETF. Broader macro headwinds, including heightened market scrutiny over data center environmental impacts and long-term capital efficiency, have begun weighing on forward growth projections across the group. Headline risks have further compounded this weakness, driven by rising Chinese memory competition, softer Anthropic financials, and a steep 25% weekly plunge in CoreWeave.

Consequently, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF has logged a nine-session losing streak, its longest since May 2006, extending its overall drawdown to 20% off its 52-week peak. That high-water mark was set by a topping doji candle on June 22, followed by heavy distribution volume across June and July. Technical damage intensified sharply last week as the fund plunged 10.5%, registering its worst single-week decline since the first week of April 2025.

This sell-off illustrates the market adage that few setups are more bearish than a failed bullish pattern. The breakdown accelerated rapidly after it was unable to remain above a $600 bullish ascending triangle pivot from late September. The ETF faces further downside risk toward $475 a share by year-end, representing a potential 13% decline from current levels where a double-bottom base could begin to take shape.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF was trading around $548 Monday.

View full Image View full Image Strong distribution is evident on the daily chart and likely has some room to the downside.

For now capital is rotating out of AI-related names and into other sectors, which should help support the broader market. If that rotation gives way to indiscriminate liquidation, the risk of a sharper decline will rise meaningfully.