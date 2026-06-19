‘I’m the President and you’re not’: Trump tests his power and frustrates the GOP

As he has faced criticism from some in his own party, Trump has made comments in recent weeks that have stunned his political allies, according to people who have spoken to GOP lawmakers and strategists, and provided fodder for Democratic political ads. Trump has said he doesn’t care about the midterm elections. He has played down the effect of high prices on Americans, saying “I love the inflation.” And on Wednesday, he said Iran should be able to keep some of its ballistic missiles after his national security advisers had made destroying Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities a primary objective of the war.