‘I’m the President and you’re not’: Trump tests his power and frustrates the GOP

President Trump has delivered the same retort to political allies who have offered him strategic advice in recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of the conversations: “I’m the president and you’re not.”
Seventeen months into his second term, Trump is increasingly relying on his own gut instincts, dismissing the counsel of aides, conservative lawmakers and longtime associates. The result has been a series of decisions that have confounded and frustrated Republicans—heightening fears that voters will punish the GOP in the November elections and testing Trump’s iron grip on the party.
Trump drew the ire of hawkish conservatives and some Republican lawmakers this week when he agreed to a preliminary peace deal with Iran that they argue offers a financial lifeline to Tehran without doing enough to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.