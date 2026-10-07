IMF Chief tells economic leaders: the time to act is now

The global economy is caught in a tug of war between an energy shock and an artificial-intelligence boom.
The global economy is caught in a tug of war between an energy shock and an artificial-intelligence boom.
Those forces are testing the resilience economies have shown through a series of crises, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.
Those forces are testing the resilience economies have shown through a series of crises, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.
Mounting global public debt—on track to exceed 100% of gross domestic product—adds a third source of pressure, she said Wednesday.
In a curtain-raiser speech in Singapore ahead of next week’s IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok, she identified those three factors as central to discussions among finance ministers and central bank governors gathering in the Thai capital.
“Whether the world’s underwhelming growth rates this decade can be bettered will depend on our success in navigating three major crosscurrents: the rapid arrival of AI, persistently high energy prices, and record levels of public debt,” she said.
The meetings come against a backdrop of high uncertainty and rapid change.
A longer-than-expected energy crisis caused by the Middle East conflict is fueling inflation, adding another supply shock while disruptions from the Ukraine war linger. That has forced many central banks to raise interest rates and stoked expectations of further increases.
Tightening financial conditions have amplified concerns about the fiscal health of advanced economies such as the U.S., sending bond yields to multiyear highs—one of the clearest alarm bells markets can ring.
“Elevated yields are inflating the interest bill at a time of tight budget constraints and competing spending priorities, including defense,” Georgieva said.
For now, measures such as diversifying fuel sources and tapping strategic reserves have contained the energy-market turmoil unleashed by the Iran crisis. But the recovery in Gulf flows remains shaky, and oil is still around $100 barrel, Georgieva said.
“Factor in the structural global shortfall in refining capacity, and we get retail prices of diesel and other refined products at record highs,” she added.
Natural-gas supplies from the Gulf remain severely disrupted—hitting Asia and Europe particularly hard.
Indicators such as purchasing managers surveys suggest manufacturers are weathering the shock relatively well. But businesses can absorb only so much pressure on margins as energy and other input costs keep rising. Many firms have started passing on those costs to consumers, broadening inflationary pressures for which there is no easy fix.
“Even if the war in the Gulf were to end soon, the problem of high energy prices would likely persist for some time,” Georgieva said, noting that Brent futures point to expensive oil through 2027.
As energy prices push up inflation, policy rates and benchmark bond yields are rising too. U.S., German and Japanese 10-year sovereign yields are at their highest levels since 2007, 2009 and 1996, respectively, and still climbing, she noted.
Excessive fiscal deficits and high debt-servicing costs suggest many that now is a good time for many central banks to tilt hawkish, she said, calling it “highly appropriate” that the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have all raised rates and spoken firmly.
AI has been a major source of economic resilience.
“Love it, hate it, or fear it, AI is here, rapidly becoming a key driver of countries’ relative fortunes in the world economy,” the IMF chief said.
But that growth engine carries risks.
Power-hungry AI adds to energy demand, while the AI building boom itself is inflationary, Georgieva said.
Growing economic and financial concentration in the technology poses another risk.
If AI-centric earnings fall short of expectations, hyperscalers’ leverage and large global holdings of U.S. equities could turn disappointment into a far-reaching shock, she said.
The first line of defense, Georgieva said, is regulation and supervision.
Experts have also warned that frontier AI models could disrupt the financial system on which the world economy relies. Leading developer Anthropic called on AI labs to slow down, while OpenAI scrapped the release of its next-generation model over safety concerns.
On fiscal policy—“the place where all pressures meet”—Georgieva urged advanced economies with high debt to act decisively on credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plans, including measures to ease pressure on monetary policy.
“Putting all of it together, my message to the world’s economic policymakers next week will be this: we cannot keep delaying necessary policy action—you have the tools, now have the wisdom to use them.”
Write to Fabiana Negrin Ochoa at fabiana.negrinochoa@wsj.com