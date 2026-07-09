IMF says global economy weathered Iran war better than expected

Energy prices, for example, are still 25% higher than they were before the war, though they remain below the $82 a barrel the IMF assumed in its April outlook. The pain has been uneven. Since the war began, retail gasoline prices across emerging Asia are up 30%, compared with less than half that in Latin America. Liquefied natural gas prices have risen about 50% in Asia, 25% in Europe, and only 10% in the U.S.