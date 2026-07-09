IMF says global economy weathered Iran war better than expected

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said the global economy navigated the Iran war better than anticipated. That resilience, combined with strong artificial-intelligence-related investment, led the IMF to leave its global growth outlook largely unchanged at 3% this year, just 0.1 percentage point below its April forecast, and while raising its 2027 forecast to 3.4% from 3.2%.
Inflation continues to be a risk, with the IMF raising its expectations for global headline inflation to 4.7% this year, up from 4.1% last year, before easing to 3.9% in 2027. The fund also said the risk outlook is more balanced than it was in April, although risks remain tilted to the downside.
Though economists said the economy overall weathered the war shock better than feared and the immediate fallout has been limited, they warned that the full ripples could still take time to play out. They also cautioned that tensions remain elevated after Iran attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.