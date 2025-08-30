Judge blocks Trump administration’s expansion of speedy deportations
Summary
Immigrants should be able to appeal their cases in a court hearing, a federal judge says.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting a wider group of people without a court hearing, a blow to one of the key parts of President Trump’s deportation campaign.
