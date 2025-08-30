Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Global / Judge blocks Trump administration’s expansion of speedy deportations

Judge blocks Trump administration’s expansion of speedy deportations

Joseph Pisani , The Wall Street Journal

Immigrants should be able to appeal their cases in a court hearing, a federal judge says.

Immigration agents at a traffic checkpoint in Washington, DC, on 28 August. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Gift this article

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting a wider group of people without a court hearing, a blow to one of the key parts of President Trump’s deportation campaign.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting a wider group of people without a court hearing, a blow to one of the key parts of President Trump’s deportation campaign.

In January, the Trump administration expanded use of fast-track deportations to immigrants who can’t prove they have lived in the U.S. illegally for more than two years. Previously, the rule only applied to people in the country illegally for fewer than two weeks and were found within 100 miles of the border.

In January, the Trump administration expanded use of fast-track deportations to immigrants who can’t prove they have lived in the U.S. illegally for more than two years. Previously, the rule only applied to people in the country illegally for fewer than two weeks and were found within 100 miles of the border.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb said in a Friday night order that the administration’s rule is illegal and those immigrants should be able to appeal their case.

She said the government’s argument that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally aren’t entitled to due process was startling.

“Were that right, not only noncitizens, but everyone would be at risk," she wrote. “The Government could accuse you of entering unlawfully, relegate you to a bare-bones proceeding where it would ‘prove’ your unlawful entry, and then immediately remove you."

Cobb, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, wrote that when the government ramped up enforcement in May it arrested people on their way to immigration court who were seeking asylum or other ways to stay in the country legally.

“The group of people the Government is now subjecting to expedited removal have long since entered our country," Cobb wrote in her order. “That means that they have a weighty liberty interest in remaining here and therefore must be afforded due process under the Fifth Amendment."

The Department of Homeland Security said the judge’s ruling ignores Trump’s authority under the law.

“President Trump has a mandate to arrest and deport the worst of the worst," the agency said Friday. “We have the law, facts, and common sense on our side."

Write to Joseph Pisani at joseph.pisani@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.