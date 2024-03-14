Immigration drove America’s post-pandemic urban growth

Accelerating immigration to the U.S. boosted population growth in major metropolitan areas last year, new figures released Thursday from the Census Bureau show.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of county estimates for the year that ended June 30 shows that immigration was the main factor slowing or reversing population losses in large metros in the Northeast and Midwest after an exodus during the pandemic.

Yet for some big U.S. cities, the latest figures offer a glimpse at how they still haven’t recovered from heavy outflows that started four years ago. New York City last year had a half million fewer people than it did at the start of the pandemic. San Francisco had lost about 65,000, the figures show.

Nationwide, counties that form the core of the 50 largest metro areas last year gained 122,000 people, or 0.1%, reversing a small loss the previous year, the analysis shows. Those counties saw 566,000 net arrivals from abroad last year, up 15% from a year earlier, as immigration approached prepandemic levels.

In the country’s three largest metro areas, population losses continued but they narrowed. The New York metro area, the nation’s largest, saw its population drop by 0.3%, or 66,000. The Los Angeles and Chicago metro areas, second- and third-largest, saw losses of 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively. The 25 largest metro areas, home to more than 40% of Americans, collectively gained 0.4%.

Large cities have long been immigrant havens, but a recent influx of migrants heading to those cities from the border, many to avail themselves of guarantees of free shelter, has made a noticeable impact.

It isn’t possible to distinguish from the data how much population growth is because of migration from the border. Large cities continue to attract many immigrants on family or employment-based visas as well. The census figures don’t distinguish between those who are here illegally and immigrants with legal status.

Census estimates are based on birth and death certificates, Internal Revenue Service and Medicare records and the American Community Survey, the bureau’s annual survey of two million households. The estimates guide the distribution of state and federal aid, underpin death and disease rates and benchmark public opinion polls.

As the pandemic faded, a lower death toll also helped large cities offset migration to less urban places where housing is more affordable. Collectively, large urban counties lost a net of 792,000 people to the rest of the country, a loss similar to the previous year.

By comparison, suburban counties in those metros gained 0.9% in the most recent year. Counties that make up small and medium-size metro areas gained 0.7% and the most rural counties, where only small towns are located, gained 0.2%.

New York City, which comprises five counties, lost 0.9% in the latest year compared with a loss of 1.5% the previous year. San Francisco, another city hit hard by the pandemic, swung from a small loss to a small gain. Philadelphia, Baltimore and St. Louis saw losses continue but shrink, while Washington, D.C., gained 1.2% and has erased losses since the pandemic began.

The estimates add detail to state totals published in December that showed the country grew by 0.5% in the year, or 1.6 million people, slightly more than the previous year.

Nationwide, immigration accounted for about 70% of that growth, about the share it has provided since the pandemic began but up from about 40% a decade ago.

In the most recent year, 52 metros—1 in 8—grew only due to immigration because it exceeded the sum of their births, deaths and people moving to other parts of the country. Many are located in the Northeast and Midwest, including metro Philadelphia, Boston, Providence and Milwaukee. But the list also includes metro Miami, Seattle, Sacramento and Salt Lake City.

Some Sunbelt metros saw pandemic-fueled growth slow. Dallas, Tampa, Nashville and Raleigh grew at least three times the national rate in the most recent year but less than the previous year.

The census estimates include everyone living within the U.S. except short-term visitors, but the number of immigrants without legal status can be difficult to pin down.

Legal immigration flows are well-documented, but the migration surge at the southern border adds uncertainty to totals. So does the growing backlog in immigration courts, which has reached 3.4 million cases. Applicants for asylum are here legally, and while many will eventually lose their cases, that process typically takes years.

Because of that uncertainty, some estimates suggest the country grew even faster than the bureau’s estimate of 1.6 million. John Burns Research & Consulting, a real estate consultant, estimated it grew by 3.8 million. Chris Porter, chief demographer at the firm, said it has heard confirmation of its higher estimate from industry clients who have recently seen more job seekers and demand for housing. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that net immigration alone was 3.3 million in 2023.

Julia Gelatt, associate director of the U.S. immigration program at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan Washington think tank, said the true growth in the immigrant population likely lies somewhere between those estimates, but that immigration into the country is difficult to measure precisely.

The government keeps data on how many green cards and visas it issues, along with how many migrants are apprehended at the border. But those figures don’t account for double counting, immigrants who are deported or who get into the country undetected.

