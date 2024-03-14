Immigration drove America’s post-pandemic urban growth
Paul Overberg , Michelle Hackman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Mar 2024, 12:03 PM IST
SummaryNew census figures show arrivals from abroad increased 15% last year in the top 50 metro areas.
Accelerating immigration to the U.S. boosted population growth in major metropolitan areas last year, new figures released Thursday from the Census Bureau show.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less