Immigration is helping the US edge out Asia
Nathaniel Taplin , Megha Mandavia , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Mar 2024, 09:25 AM IST
SummaryAntipathy toward large-scale foreign labor is emerging as Asia’s Achilles’ heel.
As the world’s post-pandemic economic order takes shape, the U.S. has emerged as an unexpected winner. Asian economies that fared relatively well during the pandemic—especially China, but also advanced economies such as Japan and Taiwan—have struggled to maintain steam.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less