Impressed by Ukraine’s battlefield gains, Trump warms to Zelensky

Usyk presented Trump with a signed boxing glove and the two men bonded over their love for the late Muhammad Ali, with whom Usyk shares a birthday. Usyk, through his broken English, shared how his family was under fire in Kyiv. At one point, Trump asked the fighter how Russians and Ukrainians are different. Usyk pointed to his head and to his heart—and said the differences were there, the people familiar with the meeting said.