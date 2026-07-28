Impressed by Ukraine’s battlefield gains, Trump warms to Zelensky

WASHINGTON—For more than a year, President Trump insisted in private conversations with advisers that Ukraine was losing the war.
But in recent weeks, the president has expressed fresh optimism about Ukraine and its leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, according to people who have spoken to him. Trump, the people said, has been impressed with Zelensky’s resilience as he takes the fight deep into Russian territory.
The shift comes after several meetings on the sidelines of global summits where the Ukrainian president has tried to charm Trump, the people said, part of a concerted campaign by European leaders to improve the relationship. Trump has come to admire Ukraine’s drone industry, especially its ability to defend against the same drones the U.S. faces in the Iran war, the people said.