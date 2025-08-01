In a country Trump says nobody’s heard of, tariffs bring chaos
Alexandra Wexler , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
US President Donald Trump promised Africa that trade would replace aid, but in one of the world’s poorest countries his administration is slashing both.
MASERU, Lesotho—President Trump promised Africa that trade would replace aid when he dismantled America’s foreign-assistance programs soon after taking office this year. But here in one of the world’s poorest countries, his administration is slashing both.
