In a country Trump says nobody’s heard of, tariffs bring chaos

The garment industry is the largest private employer in Lesotho, which has an annual gross domestic product of just $2.3 billion. The U.S. accounts for nearly 20% of Lesotho’s overseas sales, including clothing from brands such as Levi’s and Reebok, and stores such as Walmart. Although the 50% tariffs are on pause, orders have dried up, production lines have shut down and workers have been sent home.