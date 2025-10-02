In a sea of tech talent, companies can’t find the workers they want
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Oct 2025, 06:45 am IST
Summary
Employers racing for artificial-intelligence supremacy say they can’t find enough people with the most in-demand skills. It has led to a divide in the job market between a few well-paid AI savants and everyone else.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There has rarely, if ever, been so much tech talent available in the job market. Yet many tech companies say good help is hard to find.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story