The housing market is slow. Mortgage rates and home prices remain prohibitively high for many buyers. But some homes are still flying off the shelves.
In a Slow Market, Some Houses Are Still Selling Fast
SummaryBuyers are picky while prices and mortgage rates remain high, but homes in move-in condition can go quickly.
The housing market is slow. Mortgage rates and home prices remain prohibitively high for many buyers. But some homes are still flying off the shelves.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More