Markets were assailed by a trio of disruptive forces this year. Yet investors were rewarded for doing nothing.
In a wild year for markets, investors who did nothing did just fine
SummaryThose who owned U.S. stocks at the start of the year made good money. Owning foreign stocks was even better. Treasurys did well, and the yield stayed high for cash.
