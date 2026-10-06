In China, battle is raging for the soul of Tibet

SHANGRI-LA, China—When China’s masses want to experience the Tibet of chanting, crimson-robed monks and prayer flags flapping in the wind, they don’t go to Tibet.
SHANGRI-LA, China—When China’s masses want to experience the Tibet of chanting, crimson-robed monks and prayer flags flapping in the wind, they don’t go to Tibet.
Instead, they flock to Shangri-La, a tourist boomtown in the neighboring province of Yunnan, where Tibetan culture is denuded of many of its religious elements—and any trace of the Dalai Lama’s influence—and sanitized for the country’s ethnic Han majority.
Instead, they flock to Shangri-La, a tourist boomtown in the neighboring province of Yunnan, where Tibetan culture is denuded of many of its religious elements—and any trace of the Dalai Lama’s influence—and sanitized for the country’s ethnic Han majority.
Here, the narrow alleys of the old market town are packed with Han Chinese tourists in faux Tibetan costumes, who repurpose ancient monasteries as backdrops for social-media glamor shots.
They throng a hilltop temple to turn the enormous 69-foot-tall golden prayer wheel, once the world’s largest. Others head to the 350-foot-tall Buddhist stupa that local officials added five years ago—conspicuously designated as a “nonreligious site.”
Communist Party officials in Beijing are well aware of the romantic appeal of Tibetan culture, both in the West and among its own Han citizens. With the Dalai Lama—the famous monk reviled by Beijing as a separatist—now in his nineties, a fight for control of Tibetan Buddhism looms.
Since fleeing into exile in India in 1959, he has been the center of a global Tibetan resistance movement to Chinese policies that he warns seek to “overwhelm” Tibet’s distinct identity.
The battle for hearts and minds is being fought in places like Shangri-La, where a highly commodified, and politically palatable, version of Tibetan culture is presented to ordinary Chinese people.
It is working.
Even local Tibetans feel they have little choice but to join in. Outside of tourism and picking matsutake mushrooms, there are few other sources of wealth in this rugged, historically impoverished corner of China.
After years of policies designed to more closely integrate China’s minorities into the Han-dominated mainstream, many ethnic Tibetans now say that feelings of a separate identity are quickly disappearing, with the monasteries deprived of young devotees and many Tibetans themselves struggling to read or write the language.
Chimi Lhamo, an ethnic Tibetan makeup artist working in one of Shangri-La’s hundreds of costume photography studios, is torn about the tourist waves that have transformed her hometown. “It’s all fake, but what can we do?” she said.
Tibetan dress-up
Lhamo is quick to tout the economic benefits of the tourist boom that started in 2001, when local officials rechristened the city—then known as Gyalthang, or Zhongdian in Chinese—after the mythical paradise in James Hilton’s 1933 novel “Lost Horizon.”
Within years, the city was pitching itself as an untroubled utopia in the Himalayas, where wisdom and tranquility could be found. Up went the oversized prayer wheel, followed by the oversized stupa.
Lhamo, who was born in Shangri-La in 1997, just a few years before its tourist-minded rebranding, still remembers when the city was a one-stoplight town, poor and isolated.
“Economic growth is a good thing,” she said. “I don’t begrudge it.”
While Western tourists had begun to come to Shangri-La decades earlier, the domestic tourist boom began after Covid-19-era lockdowns left China’s growing middle class grappling for a sense of escape and meaning. Today, there are at least 300 costume photography studios in Shangri-La, a city of fewer than 200,000 people.
Lhamo, who once owned her own costume studio before taking a job doing makeup for a studio run by a Han Chinese woman from outside Shangri-La, insisted on ensuring that some authentic Tibetan costumes were on offer.
She soon learned that customers weren’t interested. “The most important thing is that it looks good in pictures,” she said. “A lot of customers will ask me if I would wear these costumes, and I tell them bluntly: ‘I would never wear this.’”
In a society where allegations of cultural appropriation are largely absent, tourists wander the old city in costume with hired photographers in tow, posing in mock prayer or spinning handheld prayer wheels at the city’s centuries-old Ganden Sumtseling Monastery.
In search of the real Tibet
The Tibet Autonomous Region, which has been under Beijing’s control since 1951, is the only region in China that requires an extra travel permit for foreigners—and is one of the most tightly controlled in general, given the political sensitivities around the Dalai Lama.
For Chinese people, traveling there is prohibitively difficult. Lhasa, the seat of the Potala Palace and for centuries the capital of the Tibetan kingdom, is one of the world’s highest-altitude cities.
Yan Xinyi, a 22-year-old Han native of Nanjing, in China’s prosperous east, hopes to one day see the Potala Palace for herself. The next best thing, she said, was coming to Shangri-La’s Ganden Sumtseling Monastery, dressed as a Japanese anime character with vaguely Tibetan elements.
“Han Chinese could learn from the Tibetans about their relationship with nature,” Yan said, though she also complained about Shangri-La’s overt commercialization. She singled out the city’s dozens of tusi banquets—dinner theater shows sold as exotic cultural experiences, with slickly coiffed young Tibetan men wiggling across the stage to hip-hop beats for an appreciative, largely female audience.
Wu Shaohua, a 28-year-old from Jiangxi province, was dressed in what one imagines a Tibetan shaman might wear.
Wu said he and his partner decided to come to Shangri-La because of the town’s slogan billing itself as “the closest place to heaven.” They found the natural scenery stunning, but acknowledged not knowing, or learning, much about Tibetan culture—nor interacting with many Tibetans.
Commercializing paradise
Even Dakpa Kelden, founder of Arro Khampa, a chain of eight luxury boutique hotels in Yunnan and other historically Tibetan areas, wonders if the tourist hordes have gotten out of hand.
Kelden, a 56-year-old former monk born in India to Tibetan exile parents, moved to China in 1987 as a teenager. Despite his success selling Tibetan culture to outsiders, he remains conflicted.
“Economically, it’s good, but overall, I’m not so sure,” Kelden said. The Tibetan culture on display in Shangri-La is mostly “an imaginary view of Tibet.”
Kelden, with roughly half a million followers on the domestic Chinese counterpart of TikTok, said he is countering the imagined Tibet with an embrace of traditional Tibetan ways, with Buddhist singing lessons and classes where visitors can try their hand at painting the religious murals known as thangka.
But Tibetan culture itself is changing. Nomadic life is on the decline, and material gains in the larger cities—with better education and healthcare—are eroding interest in traditional ways.
For the Communist Party, the battle for ethnic Tibetan hearts and minds runs through this path to prosperity. By bringing ethnic Tibetans into a more urbanized, Mandarin-speaking mainstream, they are raising living conditions while also seeking to extinguish a sense of distinctness that has fueled fears in Beijing of separatist sentiment.
By sidelining the Dalai Lama, while foregrounding more benign markers of Tibetan identity, such as costumes and stupas, Beijing is seeking to reshape what it means to be Tibetan—and to refashion it in a way more palatable to its rule.
“There’s a cultural heritage here that local officials want to cash in on, in ways that are politically acceptable,” said Ben Hillman, director of the Australian Centre on China in the World at the Australian National University. Hillman has documented the shaping of Tibetan identity in Shangri-La since first traveling there in 1999.
‘Our culture is disappearing’
Before Covid, said Lhamo, the Tibetan makeup artist, locals operated most shops and restaurants in Shangri-La. Now, it is mostly outsiders bringing in cookie-cutter tourist attractions from elsewhere.
“We are the closest they can get to the real Tibet,” she said. But “it’s very hard to get the real thing.”
Despite her frustration, Lhamo acknowledges that change is inevitable. “Us locals, we’re changing, too,” she said. “Our culture is disappearing.”
Government regulations bar anyone under 18 from participating in religious activities, starving the monasteries of young devotees.
Authorities have tightened regulations on young Tibetans going abroad for Buddhist studies, as was common a decade ago. Now, it’s nearly impossible, say ethnic Tibetans.
Where Lhamo and other ethnic Tibetans can reel off a list of men in their fathers’ and grandfathers’ generations who became Buddhist monks, none could name any in their own cohort—and predicted none for their children’s generation.
Lhamo considers herself fortunate that she can read and write Tibetan. But her daughters prefer Mandarin and can only exchange basic phrases with their grandmother.
“People aren’t giving the culture to their kids,” she said. “I also don’t do it as much as I should. But our knowledge of Tibetan culture is very, very thin, too. It’s very sad, but it’s hard to change.”
Zhao Yueling contributed to this article.
Write to Jonathan Cheng at Jonathan.Cheng@wsj.com