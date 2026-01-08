In Donald Trump’s world, the strong take what they can

Yet the story also illustrates the limits to military power. This was a raid, not an invasion. Scarred by failures in Afghanistan and Iraq, America is attempting, from afar, something much less than regime change. Mr Maduro is gone but his machinery of plunder and repression remains. His vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez, seems to have taken charge. The regime’s motorbike militias, the colectivos, are on the streets reasserting terror. With many gun-toting groups in Venezuela, an army with 2,400 generals and much paranoia at the top, a descent into conflict is also possible.