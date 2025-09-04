In front-line Ukrainian towns, those who stayed become moving targets
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Sept 2025, 05:44 pm IST
Three-and-a-half years into the war, the conflict is growing deadlier for civilians, with explosive drones reshaping life in front-line towns and villages.
ORIKHIV , UKRAINE : Anatoliy Suliz long ago grew accustomed to the sound of artillery in this front-line city. But in April, as he biked up a hill in search of cell signal, he heard something buzzing overhead. He dove off the bike just as a drone smashed into the pavement next to him, bursting his eardrum and leaving a trail of gashes in his right side.
