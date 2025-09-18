In Gaza City, Israel looks for a way to kill Hamas but not its hostages

The fate of the hostages during the war shows that such a scenario might be optimistic. Similar concerns about the hostages preceded Israel’s 2024 invasion of Rafah, the city on the border with Egypt where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were sheltering. Israel says six hostages were executed in a Rafah tunnel in August of 2024 as troops closed in. Another six likely were shot to death in another tunnel in nearby Khan Younis as airstrikes hit above them.