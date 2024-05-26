In Gaza’s battlescape, a race to save a single child

Barefoot children roam the rubble-strewn streets alone. Teenagers care for younger siblings in overcrowded shelters. Babies and toddlers are treated in broken hospitals with no adult to care for them, and their identities are often a mystery. One baby girl, just a few weeks old, was found by rescuers up a tree, blown there by a blast, according to the authorities at the hospital where she was taken. Another was found beside a collapsed building, covered in dust, clutching a doll and weeping. “She kept asking me why they were trying to bomb her doll," said Arvind Das, the team leader in Gaza for the International Rescue Committee, a New York-based nonprofit.