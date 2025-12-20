In Germany, everyone is a defense manufacturer now

The growth of the defense industry is a return to Germany’s past. Starting in the early 19th century, German industrialization was closely intertwined with the country’s weapons industry. Steelmaker Krupp, founded in 1811, was the largest industrial company in Europe for much of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It became synonymous with German military power, producing the Big Bertha gun during World War I, and later building tanks and U-boat components for the Nazis.