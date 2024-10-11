In Germany’s priciest housing market, a circa-1907 villa lists for $24 million

In Munich, home to Germany’s most expensive residential real estate, a dream came true for Dr. Christoph Glaser in 2018, when he acquired a circa-1907 villa that he had admired for decades.

Glaser, now 58, lived near the villa in his 20s while studying medicine in the Bavarian capital. He often walked past the four-story, roughly 11,380-square-foot home. “It was my favorite house," he says.

Then after a tip from a former colleague, he got an opportunity to buy the house, which had been in the same family since it was built. Glaser spent the pandemic restoring and reinventing the home, finally relocating there in 2022. Then, in early 2023, as the renovation was nearing completion, he met a woman from Bavaria’s Chiemsee region, where he himself had grown up. Now married, the two have relocated to a centuries-old farmhouse there, and Glaser is listing his Munich villa for 22 million euros, or about $24 million.

The cream-colored villa has a total of six bedrooms, six full baths, and seven half baths. Glaser spent about $6.6 million on the renovation, turning just over half the house into a 6,000-square-foot, 3-bedroom triplex for himself. On the ground floor, he incorporated basement rooms to create a 2,800-square-foot duplex, which he uses for meetings and entertaining friends, or occasionally rents out for events.

The building is located in the Villenkolonie Neuwittelsbach, a neighborhood of late-19th and early 20th-century homes near the Baroque Nymphenburg Palace. Glaser’s house started out as the residence and studio of Munich sculptor Georg Busch, according to the 2013 book “Sculptor Georg Busch." The artist’s family lived upstairs, and Busch, who died in 1943, had his massive studio on the ground floor, where he worked on royal and ecclesiastical commissions, the book says. Helmut Zedelmaier, a Munich historian, says Busch is known for working in a variety of materials, including stone, bronze, wood and plaster. A limestone fountain by the sculptor still marks the 1/4 acre lot.

Glaser bought the property from Busch’s grandchildren, he says. There were several other potential buyers, he adds, and he believes his bid was accepted because he planned to turn it into his own home. The other bidders, he says, likely wanted to redevelop it as an apartment building, a fate that has befallen many of the neighboring villas. Individual home sale prices in Germany aren’t publicly available.

The home is a fusion of styles, mixing Neo-Baroque with Jugendgstil, as Germans call their distinctive version of Art Nouveau. White-on-white Jugendstil stucco decorates the ceiling of the main salon on the second floor.

In his unit, Glaser placed the primary bedroom on the second floor, where he equipped the spacious living areas with a small kitchenette for making drinks and snacks. Then he put the main kitchen on the third floor, turning Busch’s former gallery space into an expansive dining room, where he has installed a dining table nearly 24 feet long.

The top floor was once a dark and drafty attic. Glaser transformed it into a light-filled loft, with nine new windows and a 20-foot-high ceiling. He uses it now as a place to write, relax, and listen to classical music.

On the ground floor, Glaser installed a fanciful wood-burning stove that resembles a piece in Pablo Picasso’s Paris studio.

Though the home has a distinctly contemporary feel, one modern convenience that Glaser vetoed was an elevator. He considered it, he says, but “it would have killed the layout." The 117-year-old house never had an elevator, he says, “and it will make it through another 100 years without one."

Nicole von Klencke of the real estate agency Unusual Spaces has the listing. She says the villa would suit a gallery owner, who could show art downstairs and live upstairs.

Munich real-estate prices, though still Germany’s highest, are in the midst of a correction, says Stephan Kippes, managing director of Munich’s IVD Institute research organization. After steadily rising since 2005, prices peaked in 2022, with prices for upscale apartments down nearly 20% this fall, and single-family home prices following a similar trend.