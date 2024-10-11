In Germany’s priciest housing market, a circa-1907 villa lists for $24 million

Then after a tip from a former colleague, he got an opportunity to buy the house, which had been in the same family since it was built. Glaser spent the pandemic restoring and reinventing the home, finally relocating there in 2022. Then, in early 2023, as the renovation was nearing completion, he met a woman from Bavaria’s Chiemsee region, where he himself had grown up. Now married, the two have relocated to a centuries-old farmhouse there, and Glaser is listing his Munich villa for 22 million euros, or about $24 million.