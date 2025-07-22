In Germany, the Nazis invaded people’s dreams

The dreams of Germans in the resistance are different. The night before her execution, Sophie Scholl, a 21-year-old activist, dreamed that she was carrying a baby up a mountain to be baptised. Before she could get to the church, a crevasse cracked open on her path; she was able to set the baby down before she disappeared into the chasm. Scholl saw this as a metaphor for the fight against fascism. “The child is our idea, and it will prevail despite all obstacles," she explained. “We can prepare the way for it, even though we will have to die for it before its victory."