In historic shift, UK, Australia and Canada recognize a Palestinian state

LONDON—The U.K., Australia and Canada said Sunday they would formally recognize a Palestinian state, a significant shift in longstanding foreign policy among Western governments and a reflection of growing global dissatisfaction with Israel after nearly two years of war in Gaza.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the various countries were making the move to recognize the long-held aspirations of the Palestinians for a state of their own and to try to breathe new life into the two-state solution to the long-running conflict. The U.K. government echoed the sentiment.
“We are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday. Starmer’s government months ago laid out an ultimatum, saying it would recognize Palestine unless Israel stopped the fighting in Gaza and halted the creeping annexation of land in the West Bank through the building of new settlements. Starmer said those conditions had not been met.
The move by the U.K. especially is a big symbolic win for the Palestinians, given that Britain is a longstanding ally of Israel and was instrumental in the country’s modern creation.
The triple announcement also fires the starting gun on a week that will mark a watershed moment in international relations between Israel and major international powers. France, Belgium and several others are also expected to use a gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this week to also declare their recognition of Palestine as a state. More than 140 countries already recognize a Palestinian state.
The announcements mark the reversal of a longstanding position among most Western allies that recognition of a Palestinian state would be dangled as a reward for Palestinians for abandoning violent confrontation with Israel as part of an eventual two-state solution. But what was being used as a carrot for Palestinians could now be seen as a stick against an Israeli government that has grown increasingly hard-line and shows little interest in a two-state deal.
The shift leaves the U.S. among a handful of other countries, such as Germany and Austria, who have yet to recognize a Palestinian state.
“The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established," said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a statement on Sunday. “It is in this context that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."
He added that the recognition is meant to empower those seeking “the end of Hamas," and doesn’t compromise Canada’s support for Israel.
The Israeli government criticized the moves, saying it rewarded terrorist actions by Hamas, who still hold dozens of Israelis hostage after an attack on the country in 2023. The Trump administration has also said it is against the move. President Trump criticized Carney for saying he was considering the move in late July, with Trump saying it could taint trade talks. One Canadian official said they were not aware of any conversations about Palestinian recognition between the two leaders since then.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate against the announcements but hasn’t specified how. Members of his ruling coalition have said Israel should annex the occupied West Bank in response.
