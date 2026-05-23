BENGALURU, India—Neha Sharma, an accountant, was on a work call when she realized she was out of diapers for her 2-year-old daughter. While on her call, she quickly ordered a pack from one of the lightning-fast delivery services that has cropped up in India.
In India, you can get milk delivered faster than it takes to make coffee
SummaryAmazon is racing Indian startups to deliver groceries to customers in minutes. The secret sauce is micro-warehouses.
BENGALURU, India—Neha Sharma, an accountant, was on a work call when she realized she was out of diapers for her 2-year-old daughter. While on her call, she quickly ordered a pack from one of the lightning-fast delivery services that has cropped up in India.
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