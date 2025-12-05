In its new era, Chanel wants shoppers to look beyond bags
Chavie Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Dec 2025, 07:19 am IST
Summary
A starry show, set in an empty subway station, signaled a fresh optimism at the French house, whose business is doing better than ever.’
Celebrities and clients arrived Tuesday afternoon to an empty Manhattan subway station in black SUVs, dodging puddles that threatened to destroy their Chanel slingback heels.
