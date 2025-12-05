In its new era, Chanel wants shoppers to look beyond bags

Once a train rolled into the station, models hopped off and strutted down the platform as if they were commuting, stopping to read a newspaper and chat on a pay phone. The collection mixed high fashion, Chanel signatures such as tweed skirt suits and an elevated version of New York kitsch. Among the leather jackets, cap-toe shoes and feathered gowns was an I ❤️NY T-shirt made of sequins, a knitted Superman-inspired sweater and a quilted handbag made to look like a squirrel.