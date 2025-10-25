In Japan’s Okinawa, you’ll find few American tourists—but plenty of Americana
A fascinating blend of cultural and historical influences, the Japanese archipelago feels a world apart from Tokyo, Kyoto and other tourist hot spots in the country. That’s why it’s worth the trip.
Okinawa, an archipelago that stretches from just below Japan’s main islands almost to Taiwan, means different things to different people. For many Japanese visitors, Okinawa, with its white stretches of sand and tropical climate, makes for an ideal, no-fuss beach vacation. For Americans, it is a name from history, the site of one of World War II’s fiercest battles—and still home to a large U.S. military population. And for Okinawans, it is a homeland, a place with its own language, culture and cuisine separate from the rest of Japan.