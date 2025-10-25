In Japan’s Okinawa, you’ll find few American tourists—but plenty of Americana

Most visitors to Okinawa arrive at the resort-lined Motobu Peninsula in the north and never leave. I took one look at the giant, corporate beach resorts and kept moving. I followed a small road into the tree-covered village of Bise, where I found B&B Pastoral. The owners, who also run a book and crafts shop, escorted me to my room in an annex made of wood, with clean lines that converged on large windows. The room smelled strongly of cedar, which came from an oval soaking tub at the center of the bathroom.