In ominous sign for regime, Iran’s protests began in conservative stronghold

“All protests need an ignition. This time, the ignition was the currency rate, which pushed bazaaris and shopkeepers around the bazaar to close their stores in protest," said Mohsen Sazegara, a former Iranian government official turned opposition activist now living in the U.S. “Right now it’s about economic injustice. But people have many other problems with the regime. Its ideology is not accepted by the people anymore, even among my generation," said Sazegara, who is in his 70s.