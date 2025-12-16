In praise of complicated investing strategies

It is too soon to prepare a eulogy for Ockham’s maxim. But even the sceptics do not outright reject the idea that big, complex models can produce better forecasts than simpler ones—they just think this might not be true at all times. Meanwhile, if the virtues of complexity are real, the changes to how many investors operate could be immense. Hiring the best machine-learning engineers will be more important than ever, and so, if Mr Cartea and his co-authors are correct, will acquiring and cleaning data. The billion-dollar pay packets that tech firms offer superstar coders may begin to pop up at investment firms, too.