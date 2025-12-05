In retirement, a complicated mix of mourning and celebrating
Stephen Kreider Yoder , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 Dec 2025, 07:09 am IST
As we get older, there’s a lot to grieve. But the grieving makes way for gratitude.
The first few years in retirement are often the most difficult. But they also can set the stage for how you’ll fill the years ahead—both financially and psychologically. Stephen Kreider Yoder, 68, a longtime Wall Street Journal editor, joined his wife, Karen Kreider Yoder, 69, in retirement in late 2022. In this monthly Retirement Rookies column, they chronicle some of the issues they are dealing with early in retirement.
