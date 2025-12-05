In retirement, a complicated mix of mourning and celebrating

The deepest mourning is over people, and we know we must get used to that grieving. In October, I thumbed through snapshots my mother had stashed in albums, envelopes and shoeboxes. Photos of Mom as a little girl on the Texas Panhandle prairie, as a college student in Kansas, as a young missionary mother with little me in 1960s Japan, as a dear friend with smiling women’s-group members, as a happy grandmother—hundreds of photos that gave a glimpse into her world that ended when she left us in 2023.