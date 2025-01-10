In some areas of military strength, China has surpassed America
Summary
- The modernisation of the PLA is proceeding at an extraordinary pace
As he prepares for a second term, Donald Trump will receive the same simple message from all 18 of America’s intelligence agencies: Russia may be causing mayhem in Europe, but only China has the wherewithal to mount a global challenge. “Beijing is accelerating the development of key capabilities," said the co-ordinating body for American spooks last year. Those capabilities, it added, are ones that China “believes the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) needs to confront the United States in a large-scale, sustained conflict".