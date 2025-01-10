In some areas of military strength, China has surpassed America

China’s air force, called the PLAAF, is on a similar trajectory. Its most advanced warplanes are probably not as state-of-the-art or stealthy as America’s. But having once struggled to develop high-quality jet engines, China now produces models that are near the calibre of those from NATO countries, says Brendan Mulvaney of the China Aerospace Studies Institute, a US Air Force think-tank. China is also thought to churn out stealth fighters faster than America does. And the weapons carried by Chinese aircraft have improved dramatically. China is often ahead in areas where America has failed to invest, says John Culver, a former CIA man. He points to the range, speed, sensors and anti-jamming capabilities of Chinese air-to-air and anti-ship missiles.