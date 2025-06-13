In the age of AI, Apple needs to open up
Tight control over its products, once an asset, has turned into a liability
DURING Apple’s annual developer conference, which began on June 9th, the tech giant’s bosses were in their happy place. On home turf in Cupertino, California, they unveiled a glossy visual overhaul of Apple’s operating systems and showed off new features that pull its devices into ever-closer harmony. However, although the new “liquid glass" styling may give its software a new sheen, beneath the window-dressing things are not going well.