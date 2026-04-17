In the AI propaganda war, Iran is winning

The regime is not known for its sense of humour—ask the novelist Sir Salman Rushdie. Yet many of the videos are witty and show great fluency in their enemy’s culture. The soundtrack is often thumping rap and the lyrics are usually in English. The figures are frequently made of Lego. Mr Trump is portrayed as a vain, cowardly liar; his Pinocchio-nose is soon as long as a golf club. He declares victory even as his pants are, literally, on fire. Pete Hegseth, America’s secretary of war, is shown as a vomiting drunk with crusader tattoos.