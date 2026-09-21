In the end, a good Greenland deal

President Trump said Friday evening that the U.S. has struck an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that offers the U.S. “permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland.” The icy outpost is valuable strategic territory, though it’s fair to ask whether this deal could have been reached without the collateral damage to U.S. alliances from Mr. Trump’s bullying threats.

The deal, to be signed this week at the United Nations, enshrines permanent U.S. basing rights on Greenland and blocks a base from a country that isn’t part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The U.S. already enjoys military privileges on the island from a 1951 arrangement, but the new deal is a hedge against the risk that Greenlanders might someday declare independence from Denmark. “This is an ‘Infinite Life’ Agreement, there is no end!” Mr. Trump said on social media, though nothing is really permanent in global politics.

Greenland is vital for protecting the U.S. homeland from ballistic missiles, and the free world needs the adjacent submarine corridors to deter the Russians. China’s open ambition to become the dominant global power includes the Arctic. The deal appears to set up a new screening mechanism to prevent U.S. adversary investment on the island, which under the ice is rich in critical minerals.

Mr. Trump at least climbed down from his demand that the U.S. gain sovereignty over Greenland, which would have broken the NATO alliance during the most volatile security environment in Europe since 1945. Give the Danes credit for behaving like a model ally. The politics of this deal may not be popular in Copenhagen after Mr. Trump’s ostentatious toying with seizing the island by military force.

The U.S. has nonetheless paid a diplomatic price that it didn’t need to pay. The months of annexation brinksmanship and online cheering from MAGA court jesters gave Vladimir Putin an opening to sow discord in the NATO alliance. The Greenland episode worked against peace in Ukraine by making the West look divided. It also raised doubts around the world about the reliability of U.S. alliance guarantees.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. “will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many.” The U.S. military is down to one base in Greenland, from as many as 17 facilities during the Cold War. Will Mr. Trump now push Congress for the money for expansion, particularly for his Golden Dome missile shield? Basing rights won’t mean much if U.S. defenses are so stretched that there’s no money to exploit them.